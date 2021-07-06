High school graduation exam starts tomorrow

Candidates listen to national high school graduation exam regulations at an exam site in Lê Ngọc Hân Secondary School in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The high school graduation exam begins tomorrow for millions of students, with strict COVID-19 measures in place as the fourth wave of infections grows. Students nationwide will do their literature tests on Wednesday morning and maths in the afternoon of the same day. The exam is being held with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing in a complex manner in many localities, so pandemic prevention work has been a key focus for the education sector. Candidates will have their temperature checked and have their hands disinfected before entering the test sites, while they must wear masks during the exam. Each test site will be sprayed with disinfectant and medical staff will be on duty during the exams, while isolation rooms and backup exam rooms have been arranged if any students need to be isolated due to contact with a COVID-19 patient. Medical staff have also been placed on alert to respond if any candidates show COVID-19 symptoms. Previously, exam boards held rehearsals to prepare for the exam. On Tuesday morning, the examiners met together at the test sites to go over exam… Read full this story

