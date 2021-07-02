As many as 400,000 doses of vaccines out of a total of one million doses donated by Japan to Việt Nam arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport this morning. Photo courtesy of tuoitre.vn HCM CITY – All supervisors and students who will participate in the National High School Graduation Examination will be tested for COVID-19. The COVID-19 tests will be given at 155 testing points on July 3. Candidates who fail to take the rapid test will not be allowed to take the exam during the first phase. According to Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, the national high school graduation exam is being held in two phases. The first phase will take place on July 6,7, and 8 for students who do not live in places with COVID-19 infections, who have negative SARS-CoV-2 test results and are not F0 (infected person), F1 or F2 (contacts) cases. The second phase will be organized for students who could not attend the exam during the first phase. Official examination dates will be announced later by authorities. As many as 89,275 students are sitting for the 2021 National High School Graduation Exam in HCM City. The exam will be held at 155 sites across the city, with a total of 4,134 examination rooms and… Read full this story

High school exam supervisors, candidates to take COVID-19 tests on July 3 have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.