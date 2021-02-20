Health Ministry urges virus-hit localities to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination The Saigon Times A man gets a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health has urged provinces and cities to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has sent a dispatch asking provinces and cities, mainly Covid-19-hit ones, to speed up the Covid-19 inoculation process and increase immunization coverage. During the vaccination process, the provinces and cities must follow inoculation steps and the directives from the ministry, ensure safety and apply online health record systems to monitor the health condition of vaccinated people. To ensure the country's inoculation process runs on schedule, Minister Long also told the provinces and cities to continue to give vaccines to priority groups in a fair and effective manner. The Ministry of Health has allocated several kinds of Covid-19 vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna to many provinces and cities to start Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, with HCMC receiving the highest volume of doses, Long said. On July 21, over 31,200 doses were administered, taking the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to people nationwide to over 4.36 million. Some 325,000 people have been… Read full this story
- A mysterious virus is making China (and the rest of Asia) nervous. It's not SARS, so what is it?
- Ebola epidemic declared as global health emergency after deadly virus kills 1,600 in Congo – the second deadliest outbreak in history
- Samoan families put red flags outside as vaccination teams go door-to-door after measles deaths
- China's mysterious virus outbreak may be new virus linked to SARS
- China believes new virus behind mystery pneumonia outbreak
- Wuhan pneumonia outbreak in China blamed on new SARS-type virus
- Economic Survey 2018-19: Key Highlights
- A New, Unidentified Virus Is Causing Pneumonia Outbreak in China, Officials Say
- Tax sector urged to realise State budget collection target
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged to speed up outlawing of child marriages
Health Ministry urges virus-hit localities to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination have 312 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.