Health ministry releases Pfizer allocation plan, suggests vaccine mixing

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Health Trương Quốc Cường has just signed a decision on the allocation plan of 746,460 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to provinces, cities and hospitals across the country. This is the 8th round of vaccine allocation, with previous ones primarily AstraZeneca doses. The first batch of 97,110 doses arrived on July 7, and subsequent doses in the amount would come within this month, the decision noted. Under the allocation decision, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) of HCM City, which is currently experiencing the highest numbers of infections in the country, will receive the largest number of doses with nearly 54,990 in total. The capital city of Hà Nội's CDC will receive 38,610 doses, and Đồng Nai and Bình Dương provinces' CDCs, the two industrial bases in the southern region, will receive 25,740 doses each. The military will be allocated 35,100 doses while police will get 43,290, respectively. Other provinces and cities nation-wide will be allocated an average of 5,850 each. There will also be 21 hospitals and universities nationwide designated as recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, of which Hà Nội's Bạch Mai Hospital and Central Lung Hospital in Hà Nội will get the…

