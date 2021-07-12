Health ministry issues guidance on COVID-19-vaccine associated heart issues

Vials of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The health ministry has released guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of rare heart inflammation issues following receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Health authorities in the US, Europe, and elsewhere have reported some rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis occurring in individuals who received COVID-19 vaccines, especially mRNA-based ones like Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, with the cause not yet made clear. These heart issues are more common among younger males and more often following the second dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, according to the latest statement from the COVID-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS). However, the health ministry noted the issues could worsen and become a danger to one's life without timely detection and treatment, and urged caution when the symptoms indicate myocarditis/pericarditis like chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations following vaccination. The symptoms typically appear 2-4 days after vaccination, but earlier occurrence (12 hours after vaccination) or later is also possible. Physical examination may reveal no distinctive features or only pericardial friction rub, and the individual in question could have a fever or not. Myocarditis/pericarditis respond well to conservative treatment and the condition improves within… Read full this story
- Health sector to increase work on vaccinations
- 10 Biggest Health Worries for Men Over 40
- Report: FDA investigating herpes virus vaccine research
- WHO deploys vaccines, emergency teams to control Ebola outbreak
- Ministry of Health issues guidance to manage synthetic drug abusers
- Mumps cases increasing in San Diego region, public health department warns
- Anti-vax Movement Listed by World Health Organization As One of the Top 10 Health Threats for 2019
- Medicaid expansion tied to fewer heart-related deaths, study finds
- Poor Air Quality Tied to Spike in Heart, Lung Problems
- Medication for a Cold Can Harm Your Heart
Health ministry issues guidance on COVID-19-vaccine associated heart issues have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.