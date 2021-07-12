Health ministry issues guidance on COVID-19-vaccine associated heart issues

Vials of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The health ministry has released guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of rare heart inflammation issues following receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Health authorities in the US, Europe, and elsewhere have reported some rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis occurring in individuals who received COVID-19 vaccines, especially mRNA-based ones like Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, with the cause not yet made clear. These heart issues are more common among younger males and more often following the second dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, according to the latest statement from the COVID-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS). However, the health ministry noted the issues could worsen and become a danger to one's life without timely detection and treatment, and urged caution when the symptoms indicate myocarditis/pericarditis like chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations following vaccination. The symptoms typically appear 2-4 days after vaccination, but earlier occurrence (12 hours after vaccination) or later is also possible. Physical examination may reveal no distinctive features or only pericardial friction rub, and the individual in question could have a fever or not. Myocarditis/pericarditis respond well to conservative treatment and the condition improves within… Read full this story

