Health Ministry confirms 360 new Covid-19 cases, mostly in the south The Saigon Times An area in Binh Tan District, HCMC is locked down after Covid-19 cases were reported there. Vietnam recorded 360 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 360 new Covid-19 cases this evening, July 4, with a majority of them detected in southern cities and provinces, taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 19,933. Among the new cases, 356 were domestic infections. HCMC recorded the biggest number of new Covid-19 infections with 169 cases, followed by other southern localities such as Binh Duong with 76 cases, Long An with 52 and Tien Giang with 29. Some other southern provinces including An Giang, Dong Thap and Ben Tre detected five, four and one new cases, respectively. Besides, the Ministry of Health confirmed eight new domestic infections in Quang Ngai, five in Phu Yen and three in Nghe An, while Hue, Ha Tinh, Bac Giang and Danang had one new case each. The Bac Ninh Province Center for Diseases Control also updated three Covid-19 cases, which were detected in quarantine zones previously, to the national system for Covid-19 case management.

