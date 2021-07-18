An area in Thanh Nhàn Ward, Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội, is locked down after two COVID-19 cases were detected. — VNS/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Treatment Subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Sunday announced 29 more COVID-19 deaths. These are patients who died between July 4 and 17, with details only just released. Among the deaths, 20 were recorded in HCM City. Two deaths were in Bình Dương Province; three in Long An Province; one in Bắc Giang Province; one in Đà Nẵng City; one in Hà Nội; and one in Đồng Tháp Province. According to the Hà Nội Department of Health, on Sunday afternoon the city recored seven new cases of COVID-19, among which five are members of a family in Tân Mai Ward, Hoàng Mai District. These patients went for COVID-19 testing on July 17 at Bạch Mai Hospital and tested positive. No information about their epidemiology was recorded. The sixth patient is a male returning to Hà Nội from HCM City on flight QH240, seat number 27F. He tested positive on July 17. The seventh patient is a one-year-old boy in Hoàng Mai District who is the F1 of another patient. — VNS

Health ministry announces 29 new COVID-19 deaths from July 4 to 17 have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.