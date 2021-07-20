HCM City hotels offer free rooms to frontline medical staff 40 more markets to reopen in HCM City this week Việt Nam determines to curb COVID-19 as number surpasses 40,000 mark Vietnamese breathe easier with locally designed and produced respirators Health ministry releases Pfizer allocation plan, suggests vaccine mixing Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam (second, left) talks with city district leaders at a field hospital in a residential area in Tân Thới Ward in HCM City’s District 12. Photo Đình Nam HCM CITY — The HCM City health sector has proposed reducing the time of hospitalisation for COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms to ten days to reduce hospital overcrowding amid the surging number of cases in the city. Nguyễn Tấn Bỉnh, director of the city Health Department, has proposed specific testing conditions for F0 cases (COVID-19 patients) and F1 cases (close contacts of F0 cases) to the Special Standing Department for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Under the proposal, F0 cases would be discharged from the hospital on the 10th day from the day of their positive test results if their RT-PCR test results are negative or positive but with a low viral load (CT>= 30) on the eighth day. With the positive RT-PCR test results with a high viral load… Read full this story

Health department proposes reduced hospitalisation time for mild COVID-19 cases have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.