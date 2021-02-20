HCMC uses quick test results to decide on discharging of Covid-19 patients from hospital The Saigon Times Covid-19 patients wait to be admitted to the field hospital No. 2 in HCMC's District 12. The HCMC Department of Health has allowed the use of quick Covid-19 test results on the 10th treatment day to decide if asymptomatic Covid-19 patients can be discharged from hospital – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The HCMC Department of Health has allowed the use of quick Covid-19 test results on the 10th day of treatment to decide if asymptomatic Covid-19 patients should be discharged from hospital. The department today, July 19, sent an urgent dispatch to the relevant agencies on the testing of asymptomatic patients. Accordingly, asymptomatic patients who are being treated at Covid-19 treatment hospitals will undergo RT-PCR tests on the eighth day of treatment, the local media reported. If the test result is negative or positive but with a low viral load, the patients will undergo quick tests on the 10th treatment day. If the result comes back negative, they will be discharged from hospital and allowed to stay at home if their homes meet the necessary requirements. According to the HCMC Department of Health,… Read full this story

HCMC uses quick test results to decide on discharging of Covid-19 patients from hospital have 306 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.