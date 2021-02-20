HCMC’s Covid-19 death toll revised up by 69 The Saigon Times Doctors treat a Covid-19 patient. The Covid-19 death toll in HCMC was revised up by 69 additional fatalities between June 7 and July 15 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this afternoon, July 15 revised up the Covid-19 death toll in HCMC by confirming 69 additional fatalities for the period between June 7 and July 15. A report by the HCMC government shows that between April 27 and July 14, as many as 130 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the disease in HCMC, while only 48 of them were confirmed by the ministry, the HCMC government told a meeting with the HCMC Party Committee's Board for Propaganda and Education on July 14. After that, the Department of Medical Service Administration under the ministry worked with the HCMC Department of Health to review the number of Covid-19 deaths in the city and asked the municipal department to update sufficient information about the deaths on its Covid-19 patient treatment and monitoring system. From 8.00 p.m. on July 14 to 5.30 a.m. today, the system tallied 69 more Covid-19 deaths at treatment facilities in HCMC. The ministry said that as… Read full this story
