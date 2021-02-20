HCMC hospitals expected to discharge over 1,000 recovered Covid-19 patients daily The Saigon Times A medical worker is seen waving goodbye to recovered Covid-19 patients. Covid-19 treatment hospitals in HCMC are expected to discharge over 1,000 recovered Covid-19 patients daily in the upcoming days – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – More than 4,800 Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in HCMC over the past few days, while the upcoming period could see an additional 1,000 patients recovering per day, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC). Data from HCDC showed that 1,585 more coronavirus patients were released from hospitals yesterday, July 21, raising the city's total number of recovered cases since the pandemic hit Vietnam early last year to 6,422. Specifically, the Covid-19 field hospital No. 4 in the outlying district of Binh Chanh allowed 200 recovered patients to leave the hospital yesterday. These 200 tested negative for the coronavirus three times, thus being eligible to be discharged. They will continue to self-quarantine at home. According to the HCMC Health Department, the city has 35 hospitals in charge of treating Covid-19 patients, with a total capacity of over 59,000 beds. The city is providing medical treatment… Read full this story

HCMC hospitals expected to discharge over 1,000 recovered Covid-19 patients daily have 267 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.