HCMC begins fifth Covid-19 vaccination drive today By staff writers A view of a vaccination site at the Lanh Binh Thang indoor stadium in District 11 – PHOTOS: LE VU HCMC – HCMC's fifth Covid-19 vaccination drive was kicked off today, July 22, in Thu Duc City and all districts, administering some 1.1 million doses. The drive will last for two to three weeks. The vaccination has been conducted at 630 sites with 120 people receiving the jabs at each site per day. There are 12 areas for a general checkup and vaccination to ensure a safe physical distance of at least two meters There are 25 sites, which are at the district-level hospitals and medical centers, for the vaccination of people aged over 65 and those suffering from acute kidney failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity. Specifically, people in districts 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan and Nha Be will be vaccinated at the district hospitals, while those in districts 3, 5 and 10 will receive the vaccines at the district medical centers. At the waiting area, residents sit two meters apart from…

