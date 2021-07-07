HCMC arrivals in Hà Nội to face stricter COVID conditions

A person being tested for SARS-CoV-2. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will apply stricter surveillance and management measures for arrivals from HCM City and other pandemic-affected regions from today. In an official dispatch, the chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee's Chairman, Chu Ngọc Anh, requested that relevant agencies apply mandatory COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures. This includes monitoring and managing all people coming from pandemic-hit regions. The measures, to take effect from 6pm on July 7, state that all people who arrive in Hà Nội from HCM City and other pandemic-hit provinces must complete medical declarations and self-quarantine at home for 7 days per the Ministry of Health's guidelines. This excludes those who took State business trips and complied with all pandemic prevention measures. Furthermore, those returning from pandemic areas must be tested three times on the first day, the third day and the sixth day from the date they arrive in Hà Nội, then self-monitor their health for seven days. If there are symptoms like signs of fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing or loss of taste, among others, they must immediately notify the nearest local authority or medical facility for guidance. Hà Nội has also strengthened its control over all transport… Read full this story

