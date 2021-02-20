HCMC advises against requisitioning schools as quarantine centers The Saigon Times A view of a concentrated quarantine center in HCMC. The HCMC government has sent an urgent dispatch to the districts and Thu Duc City asking them not to requisition schools as concentrated quarantine facilities – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – The HCMC government has sent an urgent dispatch to the districts and Thu Duc City asking them not to requisition schools as concentrated quarantine facilities but depending on the Covid-19 situation, to instead, review hotels, guesthouses, resettlement homes and dorms to use them as quarantine centers. In addition, the management boards of export processing zones, industrial and hi-tech parks should also prepare hotels, guesthouses and dorms near these zones as quarantine centers for workers. It is necessary to set up field quarantine areas for employees in areas with empty land or at warehouses that have yet to be used. The management boards were told to work with the HCMC Department of Health to appraise 22 firms in export processing zones and industrial parks and two others in a hi-tech park which have registered to maintain their production operations while offering quarantine services prior to July 5. Apart from this, the… Read full this story

