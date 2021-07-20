HCM City working on COVID-19 vaccination plan for foreigners

HCM City is working on a vaccination plan for foreigners. Photo: Baoquocte.vn HCM CITY— HCM City is working on a COVID-19 vaccination plan for consular officers and foreigners in the city. Trần Phước Anh, director of the Municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, said that members of the foreign community and overseas Vietnamese were concerned about the outbreak and had shown their readiness to assist the city. The city, for example, has received support from the Consulates General of Japan, Thailand and Cambodia in HCM City and the Korean and Indian Enterprise Associations. On Monday, the city received one million medical masks, 100,000 N95 masks, 100 ventilators, and US$200,000 in cash from the Royal Government of Cambodia. The city has also been closely working with agencies to accelerate provision of the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for consular officers and to help people who need to return to their countries. VNS
