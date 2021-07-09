HCM City to support households with food difficulties during lockdown

A resident in HCM City receives groceries from a Grab shipper after ordering from a supermarket on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu HÀ NỘI — HCM City People's Committee sent an urgent notice announcing support regarding the provision of food and cooked meals as the city banned takeout services during the ongoing 15-day lockdown starting Friday. The supermarkets and suppliers (SaiGon Co.op, Satra, MM.Mega Market, Bách Hóa Xanh, VinMart, Family Mart, AEON, Vissan) are asked to increase and diversify the offerings of safe and hygienic prepared meals and food on their shelves, as well as coordinate with online shipping and other direct delivery methods. Thủ Đức City and districts in HCM City are instructed to support residents under their jurisdiction, especially households that have trouble cooking meals during the lockdown period. Volunteers from local women’s and youth unions could also be mobilised to deliver food and essential items to households in need. Local authorities must provide free meals to elderly people living alone, sick people, and other social policy beneficiaries under their jurisdiction. On Thursday, asked about the reasoning behind the takeout ban, a representative from HCM City's People's Committee explained shippers usually crowded the restaurants or other food and beverage joints, and proper distancing measures are… Read full this story

