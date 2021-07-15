HCM City to provide clear, detailed information about COVID-19 developments to the public: Deputy Prime Minister

COVID-19 patients are treated at a field hospital in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu HCM CITY — HCM City should strengthen public communications to encourage public trust in solutions that the city is carrying out to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said on July 15 at an online meeting with city leaders. The city should provide more information about the analysis of the outbreak's cause and development trends besides the number of new cases to help local residents understand and comply with preventive measures. The city has reviewed and changed the testing process to shorten the time to receive test results to under 24 hours.p, according to Đam. The city should continue applying IT to link test results and information about tests and then conduct the epidemiologic analysis for investigating and identifying the main areas that need contact tracing and testing. The city's QR code systems should also be connected to each other and to the national system to create convenience for people to scan the code when selling at shops or travelling through checkpoints. These connections are useful for tracing contacts. The QR code systems should also be integrated with testing results and health declarations. Đam said the city should also pay more… Read full this story

