HCM City to enforce lockdown measures starting July 9 amid worsening COVID-19 outbreak

Sparse traffic on Hồ Chí Minh-Long Thành-Dầu Giây Highway in HCM City on the first day of the social distancing order taking effect on May 31, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City will go into lockdown under Government Directive 16 for 15 days starting July 9, but the regulations will ensure the least disruptions to people’s lives as possible. Nguyễn Thành Phong, Chairman of HCM City, made the statement during Wednesday’s meeting with the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, as the outbreak in the southern economic hub is worsening with hundreds of new community infections a day and total caseload topping 8,000 today. The 13-million-population has stayed under social distancing order in line with Government Directive No.15 – including closures of non-essential services and businesses – for 38 days ( starting on May 31 ), but the outbreak seems to have not improved, with about 17 per cent of registered cases since late May detected through community screening or when hospitalised. Directive 16, which was enforced nationwide during the early days of the pandemic last year, prescribes the closure of non-essential services and businesses, people are asked (instead of just advised to under Directive 15) to… Read full this story
