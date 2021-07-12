At a working session with the city's officials on July 11, the Government leader said at least 2 million doses will be provided for the southern metropolis from now to the end of July. He asked HCM City to conduct vaccination effectively and on schedule, noting that it must stay calm, persistent, and resolute while taking suitable and effective measures. The PM said the citywide enforcement of social distancing measures under the PM's Directive 16/CT-TTg is a difficult but right and necessary decision that has gained support from central agencies, people, experts, and scientists. The implementation of Directive 16 has affected local people's life and economic activities, as well as neighbouring provinces and the entire country, he said, expressing his hope that people will sympathise with the city and the Government. The PM requested HCM City to have stronger determination and take more drastic actions in imposing Directive 16 and prioritise resources for the pandemic combat so as to soon return to normal. The city must put people's lives and property above all, guarantee sufficient essential goods for locals, minimise fatalities, and ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccine for all residents, he went on. At the same time, HCM City… Read full this story

HCM City to be prioritised in vaccine supply: PM have 311 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.