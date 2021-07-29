HCM City, Tây Ninh Province closer to beginning work on expressway

Groundbreaking for traffic connection project between Tây Ninh and Bình Dương provinces last year. — Photo sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — HCM City and neighbouring Tây Ninh Province plan to start building the HCM City-Mộc Bài Expressway at an estimated cost of VNĐ13.61 trillion (US$587 million). After reaching an agreement with its Tây Ninh counterpart, the HCM City People's Committee has sought permission from the Ministry of Transport to go ahead. The Government has approved the Ministry of Transport's proposal to give the city administration the authority to approve investment decisions pertaining to the expressway. The 53.5km-long road will run from Ring Road No 3 in the city's Hóc Môn District to the Mộc Bài International Border Gate with Cambodia in Tây Ninh. The work will be divided into two phases. The first will cost VNĐ10.7 trillion ($461.7 million) and be carried out as a public-private partnership deal. It is expected to be completed by 2025 with at least four lanes. In the second, by 2045, it will be expanded to six or eight lanes. HCM City and Tây Ninh signed an agreement for it in 2019. National Road 22 is currently the only one from the city to the Mộc Bài border… Read full this story

