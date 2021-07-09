HCM City suspends public transport as lockdown begins

Public buses at the Miền Tây (Western) Bus Station in HCM City. All public transport in the city has been suspended for 15 days from July 9. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp HCM CITY — HCM City has suspended public transport for 15 days from July 9 to contain the spread of COVID-19. All public buses, taxis, inter-provincial buses, contract taxis, and ride-hailing cars and motorbikes will go off the roads. But vehicles used to transport goods and materials for production and food and other basic necessities, and shuttle buses that carry workers and experts are allowed to ply. But they can only carry half their designed capacity and no more than 20 passengers at a time, and must be disinfected each time before picking up and after dropping off people. All passengers must wear a face mask at all times and keep a minimum distance of two metres from others. They must fill out a health declaration form and have their body temperature measures before boarding. City authorities will work with neighbouring provinces to secure permission for vehicles carrying goods and workers to pass. A fixed number of taxis have been arranged to carry people to hospitals and health centres. They have been instructed to keep their windows down and not use air conditioners. Shipping… Read full this story

