HCM City strives to increase vegetable, fruit supply

Customers buy vegetables inside a supermarket in HCM City. The city is working to increase supply of vegetables and fruits. – VNS Photo Việt Dũng HCM CITY- Businesses and authorities in HCM City are working to ensure supply and prices of vegetables and fruits remain steady despite a panicked populace buying them in bulk to stockpile following the closure of the city's three wholesale markets and nearly two-thirds of traditional markets. Supply of vegetables and fruits are now being affected by the closing of the city's wholesale markets and many traditional markets, where most of such products are sold and bought. Demand began spiking before July 9 amid fears of the more intense lockdown under Directive 16 and people were rushing to stock up. Some market traders began to jack up prices amidst the falling supply initially when the wholesale markets closed, but prices and supply began to stabilise after July 9. Demand at supermarkets and food stores jumped again on Sunday, July 11, as people who had been unable to shop earlier made use of the weekend to buy in bulk and many other markets were closed, leading to some stores running out of stocks. Đào Văn Đức, deputy director…

