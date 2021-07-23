HCM City strengthens Government’s Directive 16

Members of a COVID-19 pandemic control station in Gò Vấp District, HCM City. —VNA/VNS Thành Chung HCM CITY — HCM City Party Committee on Friday strengthened the Government's Directive 16 to fight the growing threat of COVID-19. City officials say the next two weeks are a critical time in the battle against coronavirus, and the tough, new measures should be strictly adhered to. Teams will be mobilised to disinfect all areas in the city. People living in high-risk areas must stay indoors with food and bare essentials delivered to them by the authorities while those living in lockdown or quarantine zones must only visit markets twice a week. Non-urgent construction work has been halted, certain companies must operate with a skeleton staff, and fit and healthy civil servants may be required to give up their positions to work with the authorities directly fighting the spread of the virus. The move comes after a worrying rise in new infections, as well as an increase in seriously-ill patients and COVID-related fatalities. Measures have also been taken in order to reduce the burden on already busy hospitals and medical centres. The Party Committee is implementing Resolution 78, which allows them to strengthen regulations… Read full this story

