HCM City, southern region lockdown extended by two weeks amid soaring COVID-19 cases

The downtown area of Thủ Dầu Một City, Bình Dương Province on July 27, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Hướng HÀ NỘI — HCM City along with 18 southern provinces and cities will continue to enforce lockdown measures in line with the Government's Directive 16 for two more weeks, per a dispatch issued by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday. The original lockdown order for the entire southern region with a population of about 35 million people, effective since July 19 , was set to expire on August 1 but the fourth-wave COVID-19 outbreak has shown no signs of letting up. The Prime Minister wants all localities under Directive 16 – which includes measures like the closure of all non-essential businesses, leaving home only for essential goods and services, and suspension of public transport – to strictly abide by the rules and stand ready to roll out more stringent measures if necessary. Most of southern localities, including HCM City, Bình Dương, and Đồng Nai asked people not to go outside at night. The order goes on to state that local authorities must step up their information campaign and carry out immediately necessary measures to ensure the livelihood and healthcare of residents to… Read full this story

