HCM City, southern provinces tighten enforcement of COVID-19 regulations

Bình Dương Province has more than 600 teams taking samples for SARS-CoV2 tests. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Chí Tưởng HCM CITY— The Government will continue creating the best possible conditions for HCM City and southern provinces to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said at a meeting on July 23. The PM said the first priority of HCM City and southern provinces should be to focus on COVID-19 prevention and control, and maintain and restore production under safe conditions. Enterprises should carry out production and provide meals and lodging for their workers on-site. The PM has instructed ministries and local authorities to ensure that assistance centres and hotlines are set up to help local residents and enterprises facing difficulties. He pointed out that social distancing in several places was still not being carried out strictly. Mass gatherings were still occurring, and non-essential services were being provided. Sites taking test samples have not kept safe distances between people, and community-based teams for COVID-19 prevention and control have not been set up in many places. Enforcing Directive No.16 Like HCM City, Bình Dương Province is strengthening the Government's Directive No.16 to fight the growing threat of COVID-19. The province has set up an inspection team to supervise implementation of regulations. "We have to carry out more serious preventive measures to rapidly bring life back to normal. The province needs… Read full this story

