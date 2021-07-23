HCM City sets up five-level COVID patient admission and treatment system

Locals in HCM City are vaccinated at Lãnh Binh Thăng Sport Stadium in District 11 as part of the fifth phase of the city’s vaccination drive. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Giang HCM CITY— The HCM City Department of Health has changed from a four-level to five-level admission and treatment plan for COVID-19 patients. First-level treatment is for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no underlying medical conditions and no obesity. They are brought to quarantine facilities in districts where they are screened by local health officials to determine if they can spend quarantine at home. The number of patients in this category is estimated to account for nearly 50 per cent of the city's total number of cases. At the second level, field hospitals are in charge of treating symptomatic patients with underlying medical conditions and providing emergency aid for those whose condition becomes worse before they are transferred to hospitals at the third level. The number of patients in this category is estimated to account for nearly 27 per cent of the total. At the third level, designated hospitals that have been changed into ones for COVID-19 treatment admit moderately and severely ill symptomatic patients. The number of patients in the category accounts for nearly 10 per cent. At the fourth level, hospitals such as the Hospital for Tropical Diseases and… Read full this story

