Transport departments to ensure smooth circulation of essential goods COVID-19 infections near 100,000 as new daily record was broken again New checkpoints to ease congestion entering capital city Hà Nội prepared for multiple scenarios in latest COVID-19 outbreak HCM City, southern provinces tighten enforcement of COVID-19 regulations Bến Thành Market in HCM City devoid of tourists and traders as the city underwent strict social distancing order. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — Starting Monday, residents of HCM City will no longer be allowed to go outside and all activities except medical emergencies or COVID-19 coordination efforts, will be banned from 6pm until 6am the following day. Nguyễn Thành Phong, Chairman of HCM City People's Committee, announced the latest movement restriction late Sunday as the southern economic centre battles a serious outbreak that still sees no sign of improving after 55 days into a social distancing order and more than two weeks into the stringent Directive 16, the equivalent of a lockdown. Further details on the order, including who will be allowed out after 6pm, will be available on Monday. The city’s official insisted that the latest measure is not a “curfew” however. With a 10 million population, HCM City continues to be the epicentre of the… Read full this story

HCM City residents forbidden to go outside between 6pm-6am have 305 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.