HCM City receives COVID-19 aid from Thanh Hoa province

According to the VFF Committee of HCM City, over the past time, the city has received great care and timely support from localities and agencies across the country for its COVID-19 prevention and control. On behalf of the city's leaders, Chairwoman of the VFF Committee of HCM City To Thi Bich Chau expressed her deep thanks for the timely support, especially for the valuable gifts from the authorities and people of Thanh Hoa province. Upon receiving the donations, the VFF Committee of HCM City will distribute them to quarantine sites, lock-down areas, pandemic-hit people, and anti-COVID-19 forces. Previously, Thanh Hoa province donated 500 million VND to HCM City's COVID-19 Prevention and Control Fund. * The same day, Hoang Ngoc Joint Stock Company handed over an ambulance, valued at 750 million VND, to HCM City's 115 Emergency Center to support the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The center sent its thanks to the sponsors and the VFF Committee of HCM City for their timely support. The center considered the gift invaluable encouragement to the medical staff on duty on the front-line, affirming that they will be determined to fulfill all assigned missions.

