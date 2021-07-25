HCM City plans tighter movement restrictions to curb COVID-19

Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, told the media that HCM City has imposed social distancing at different levels for 55 days since May 31, and it is applying stronger measures detailed in the Prime Minister's Directive 16. However, the local COVID-19 situation has yet to ease, he said, blaming the situation on the insufficient enforcement of social distancing by both anti-pandemic forces and residents, apart from the highly contagious Delta variant. He warned that the situation will get worse if the distancing is not practiced seriously, calling on authorised forces and people to unanimously and stringently apply anti-pandemic measures, including staying at home and not going outside for non-essential reasons. Patrol will be increased to strictly impose social distancing, he noted. Mai said on July 26 at the latest, the municipal People's Committee will issue a document detailing the groups of people allowed to go outside and the permitted outdoor activities, which may also be restricted to certain time slots. The city will increase goods supply as well as assistance for people with disadvantages, he added. The application of Directive 16 is scheduled to last until August 1, but worse scenarios also need to… Read full this story

