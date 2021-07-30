Thousands return to central region by motorbike due to halt to public buses Capital’s response to a nationwide outbreak Việt Nam records second-highest daily COVID-19 increase on Friday, adds nearly 300 deaths HCM City to shorten medical procedures to speed up vaccination programs COVID-19 patients with no symptoms will quarantine at home for 14 days Doctors of the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCM City have treated 880 severe cases in the fourth wave that started in late April, discharging 378 so far.. Photo courtesy of the hospital's fanpage HCM CITY— Doctors at HCM City hospitals continue to get severe COVID-19 patients, and try all they can to keep fatalities low, including performing caesarean sections on some to deliver babies. On July 28 doctors at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Từ Dũ Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital successfully performed a caesarean on a patient with severe COVID and delivered a baby boy weighing nearly two kilogrammes. The 39-year-old mother was admitted to the former hospital's department of emergency-intensive care and poison control for adult patients in her 34th week of pregnancy. Until July 28 she was suffering from respiratory failure, the foetal heart rate was 180 beats per minute, and there were signs of foetal distress. Dr… Read full this story

HCM City hospitals manage to keep COVID deaths low have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.