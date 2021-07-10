HCM City goods supply remains stable at markets, but shipments from provinces slow down as testing rules are enforced

Customers shopping inside a supermarket in HCM City. Supply and prices of essential goods are returning to normal following a rush by locals to stock up before the lockdown began on July 9. – Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY – Supply of goods to HCM City's markets and distributors are stabilising following a rush by locals in the last few days to stock up on goods, but the city is still facing some problems with goods shipments from other provinces. An abundance of essential goods and produce such as vegetables and meat products are being supplied to markets. On Friday, nearly 2,800 tonnes of goods were supplied to traditional distribution channels, a 32 per cent increase from the day before. Locals have stopped rushing to stock up on goods in large crowds, unlike the two days before the lockdown started. Shopping demand at traditional markets dropped by more than half on Friday compared to Thursday, while shopping demand at supermarkets fell by 10 per cent. According to many retailers, shopping demand will continue to fall, then slowly return to normal over the next few days. Trương Chí Thiện, director of Vĩnh Thành Đạt Foodstuff Joint Stock Company, said that people were rushing to stock up before lockdown so the company had to divert… Read full this story

