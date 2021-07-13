HCM City delivers COVID-19 test results via QR codes

Two more COVID-19-related death announced on Tuesday evening Australia to donate 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses Đồng Tháp Province to impose social distancing in accordance with Directive 16 We must all play by the rules if we want to eliminate COVID Việt Nam does not discriminate over vaccinations Medical workers take samples of people in HCM City for COVID-19 testing. —VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City's Health Department has started delivering COVID-19 test results identified by QR code through the e-health medical declaration system to the smartphones of those tested on a trial basis. The move aims to save time and stop people from gathering at testing facilities when they come to collect test results. In order to get test results by QR Code, people need to install the "Y tế HCM" app. Electronic results of COVID-19 tests have the same validity as those on paper, according to the department. The department said it has applied the new method from June 8 and successfully piloted it in four local hospitals, including Nguyễn Tri Phương, Nhân Dân Gia Định, Thủ Đức and Lê Văn Thịnh. An estimated more than 50,000 COVID-19 test results have been delivered each day via the system. The department… Read full this story

