HCM City children enjoy ‘quiet’ summer, indoor activities amid pandemic

Due to the impact of the pandemic, most children are at home this summer and socially distanced from the world, and, as a result, parents are being more considerate when it comes to their entertainment and educational needs. HCM City has extended its social distancing period due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak until further notice. Parents can teach them learning English via smart devices. Photo Hoàng Như The summer break thus has become more “quiet” for children as they have been affected by physical distancing, quarantines and nationwide school closures. Family trips and outings have had to be postponed. Ngọc Anh, 38, resident of Bình Thạnh District, told Việt Nam News that she had no choice but to allow her daughter to use a smart tablet more frequently. "It is inconvenient now to call for a helper, so my husband and I have decided to do everything ourselves. We initially thought that working from home would make it easier to look after our kids. However, busy work schedules have gotten the best of us," she said. "We tried rotating our free time with our daughter, but both of us knew we needed to spend more quality time with her," she added. YouTube Kids is among the best options for most parents. It is… Read full this story

