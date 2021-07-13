HCM City charities help poor, frontline COVID workers with food, accommodation

A Food Bank Việt Nam volunteer on a motorbike with the meal boxes the charity delivers throughout HCM City. Photo Courtesy of Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi. Gia Lộc HCM CITY— Free meals, vegetable, and accommodation have been provided to people especially the poor, social welfare shelters, and frontline volunteers as well as health workers in COVID-19 prevention and control in HCM City during the 15-day social distancing period. Non-profit Food Bank Việt Nam's volunteers ride motorbikes with food boxes every day into small alleys where people selling lottery tickets, scavengers and other poor informal-sector workers live. They have been told to stay off the streets and at home during the 15-day social distancing mandate by the city under Directive No.16. The motorbikes with the food are parked in the middle of the alleys so that people can keep a safe distance. Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, the founder of Food Bank Việt Nam, said each meal comprises eggs, tomato fish stew, fried mustard greens, cabbage soup, and banana so that they "could have nutritious meals." Before the social distancing began, the food was mostly handed over to needy people at the charity's Bếp Yêu Thương (Loved Kitchen) in Bình Thạnh District's Ung Văn… Read full this story

