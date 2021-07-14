HCM City businesses not meeting COVID-prevention measures to shut down

A street near Thị Nghè Market area in Bình Thạnh District is empty on the first day of a 15-day lockdown in HCM City. VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp HCM CITY — All businesses in HCM City that do not meet COVID-prevention measures need to shut down from Thursday amid the worsening pandemic situation. Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the city People's Committee, said one of the requirements is to arrange accommodation and food for workers. Alternatively, workers must be able to live in dormitories or hotels with transportation arranged to the work site, he said. The move follows a surge in the number of workers testing positive at high-tech zones, export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech zones, posing a high risk of transmission. The infections include some 400 at 50 companies at the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in District 7 and 750 at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Thủ Đức City. The virus has spread to most industrial zones, export processing zones and hi-tech zones. They are required to perform COVID rapid tests on their workers every week. The city administration has instructed the Department of Health to verify if businesses meet the safety requirements to remain open and set… Read full this story

