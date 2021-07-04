HCM City and southern region’s COVID-19 situation could get out of control without greater efforts: PM

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu seeks people visiting markets with COVID-19 patients Two more COVID deaths recorded on Sunday morning HCM City unveils more preventive measures to contain COVID Hospital embraces technology as COVID-19 goes on Government launched $1.14b support package to help COVID-19 hit workers Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a meeting on COVID-19 with eight southern localities, including HCM City, on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday held a virtual meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control with eight southern localities which are witnessing a concerning surge in cases in recent days. PM Chính said that while the situation remains largely under control, despite several instructions and measures from the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the recent trend showed no positive signs but seems to have more “complicated developments,” urging localities to discuss frankly and responsibly on what more could be done to put an end to the current outbreaks. The Government leader said he did not want the outbreaks to be prolonged, for the sake of people’s safety and health, and the country’s socio-economic development. At the meeting, leaders of southern cities and provinces… Read full this story

