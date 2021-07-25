Hanoians adapt to life in lockdown as COVID-19 goes on

A street in the Old Quarter was empty on Saturday, the first day Hà Nội implemented Directive 16. — VNS Photo Bảo Hoa Vân Nguyễn As Hà Nội enters the first days of the social distancing to fight COVID-19, many of its residents say although the lockdown might make life uncomfortable, it is an effective measure to halt the spread of the virus. Nguyễn Thị Tưởng, who is at her 70s and lives on her owns in Hoàng Mai District, found her neighbourhood eerily quiet on Saturday. Learning about the new order from neighbours in the morning, she went to the market to buy groceries for a few days to limit the time she needs to spend outdoors. Her daughter who lives with her own family a few kilometres away, dropped by to give Tưởng some extra food. Her two other children are living in Hồ Chí Minh City and call her regularly to learn about the current the situation. "For me, there's nothing to concern about,” said Tưởng, who gave up her street food stand more than a year ago due to COVID-19. “There is almost no change in my life. I have stayed home most of the time recently when there was increasing… Read full this story

