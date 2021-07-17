Hanoi targets GRDP growth up to 7.5% in 2021

Hanoi will take advantage of a shift in investment capital worldwide to attract foreign direct investment into the city. Given the serious Covid-19 situation, the Hanoi People's Committee has set up three growth scenarios with the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 7.5% in the most optimistic case. Production at Meiko Vietnam. Photo: Thanh Hai "Hanoi identifies the utmost priority would be to fight the pandemic, which would eventually lead to the successful realization of the twin goal of both containing Covid-19 and boosting growth," said the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh. In the most optimistic scenario, Hanoi expected an economic growth of 7.5% for the whole year, which came from a growth rate of 8.59% in the third quarter and 9.12% in the subsequent one. In worse situations, Hanoi predicted a GRDP growth of 6.85% when the pandemic is under control within July, and 6.12% if the Covid-19 persists until the third quarter. To achieve the highest growth rate possible, the local authorities plan to mobilize resources to contain the pandemic while looking for opportunities to restructure economic activities to overcome difficulties and boost growth. According to the economic plan, Hanoi would take advantage… Read full this story

