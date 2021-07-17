HAGL coach vows full support to Việt Nam national team

Coach Kiatisuk Senamuang's HAGL has seven players in the Việt Nam squad competing in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. — Photo courtesy of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) coach Kiatisuk Senamuang has pledged his full support to the national team, saying that HAGL will release their players whenever needed for national team duty. In the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers, HAGL had seven players called up to the national team, namely Lương Xuân Trường, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, Vũ Văn Thanh, Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy, Nguyễn Công Phượng, Nguyễn Văn Toàn and Trần Minh Vương. Currently, the team is training daily at Hàm Rồng sports training centre as HAGL has a full squad after the players returned from the national team. "We are ready to provide players whenever coach Park (Hang-seo) needs them," Kiatisuk told Thanh Niên (Youth) newspaper. "HAGL has many footballers playing for the national team so it is very important to maintain training because it is our responsibility that whenever the team needs us, we will provide players in the best possible condition. "HAGL’s dream is to compete in the AFC Champions League. But it… Read full this story

