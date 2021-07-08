Hà Nội suspends outdoor physical exercises and sports from 6pm

People walk around Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm District on June 26 after municipal authorities allowed the resumption of outdoor physical exercises. —VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội People's Committee on Thursday announced the suspension of outdoor physical exercise and sports from 6pm the same day due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. Municipal authorities called on people to go out only when necessary and strictly implement disease prevention and control measures. Fixed and mobile COVID-19 checkpoints would be resumed at industrial parks, industrial clusters, apartment buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, markets, malls, parks and other public places. Airports, railway stations and the city's Transport Department have asked passengers who arrive in Hà Nội from other localities to strictly follow the health ministry's pandemic prevention guidelines, submit online health declarations and monitor their health. Arrivals must report to local authorities or the nearest healthcare centre if they experience symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, breathing difficulty or loss of their sense of taste. The city's authorities also decided to halt road transportation by public means between Hà Nội and 14 provinces and cities from Thursday. The 14 localities are HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Khánh Hòa, Phú Yên,… Read full this story

