Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Mai Trọng Thái. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn Deputy Director of Hà Nội's Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Mai Trọng Thái, talks to Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) newspaper about the capital city's environmental protection efforts. Environment is a top concern of urban areas, including Hà Nội. Could you briefly explain the current situation of the capital city's environment? Through the sector's review and assessment, you can see that the main source of environmental pollution in Hà Nội is water surface pollution of rivers, lakes and channels. Air pollution and pollution caused by untreated solid waste and household waste. The city is estimated to release around 900,000cu.m of waste water each day while the capacity of wastewater treatment facilities in the city has reached only 276,000cu.m, dealing with just 28.8 per cent of the waste water. The remaining wastewater has been discharged into rivers, lakes and channels, leading to environmental pollution, particularly rivers in the inner city such as Tô Lịch, Kim Ngư, Lừ, Sét and Nhuệ rivers. Also, air pollution remains high, particularly in winter. According to the department's figures, the air quality in the inner city in late… Read full this story

Hà Nội strives to improve environment quality have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.