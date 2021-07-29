Hoa Viên farm in Hà Nội’s Thạch Thất District grows organic produce to supply to the market, meeting demand for safe products of both domestic and foreign consumers. HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has over the past years created favourable conditions for orgnisations and individuals to develop farm economy and promoted the sector through applying information technology, developing organic farming and promoting digital transformation, helping to increase income and generate jobs. According to the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, there are 1,558 farms of various kinds across the city, including farms for crops, husbandry, aquaculture, fisheries and tourism. Each farm has an estimated investment capital of VNĐ3.4 billion (US$147,000) and average area of 2.173ha. The average number of labourer working at each farm is 3.3. The total revenue of all farms in 2020 was more than VNĐ6.7 trillion ($291 million). On average, each farm had a turnover of VNĐ4.355 billion per year. These farms create regular jobs for more than 11,000 workers. A farm raising chickens in Hà Nội’s Chương Mỹ District. Head of the Hà Nội Sub-department of Rural Development Nguyễn Văn Chí said in the current context of the pandemic and natural disasters, farm economy still upheld its… Read full this story

Hà Nội strives to further develop farm economy have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.