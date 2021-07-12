A phở restaurant on Đại Cồ Việt Street, Hà Nội, on June 22, the first day after the city allowed the reopening of in-person dining. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will once again enforce further restrictions on non-essential services in response to growing risks of COVID-19 transmission from arrivals from outbreak-hit regions as well as insufficient public observance of COVID prevention measures. Dine-in services at restaurants and other food and beverage establishments will no longer be allowed starting July 13, though takeaway services can remain operational, according to an urgent dispatch on Monday signed by Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Chu Ngọc Anh. Hairdresser salons and barbershops will also be closed. The ban on outdoor physical exercise and gatherings in parks, gardens and other public places is also still in place. No crowds of 10 people or more outside workplaces, businesses and schools are allowed. Violators face stiff penalties and business owners may have their business licences permanently revoked if they break the rules. The closure order came just weeks after the venues were allowed to reopen on June 21, on the condition that the capacity is capped at a maximum of 20 and the businesses must close by 9pm, as outbreaks in the… Read full this story

Hà Nội shuts in-person dining, barbershops starting July 13 have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.