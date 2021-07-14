A traffic police officer checks the COVID-19 test results of a truck driver at the checkpoint on Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway in Thanh Trì District. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội set up 22 checkpoints at the city's major gateways on Wednesday in response to growing risks of COVID-19 transmission from arrivals from outbreak-hit regions. At each checkpoint, the city police, in co-operation with traffic inspectors, health staff and civil defence officers of districts and towns are working around the clock to control the flow of all vehicles and people returning to or travelling out of the city. The checkpoint officials take turns measuring the body temperature of people entering the city and requiring them to fill in health declarations at gateways connecting Hà Nội and northern provinces of Hà Nam, Hưng Yên, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Phú Thọ, Hòa Bình, Vĩnh Phúc, Lạng Sơn and Thái Nguyên. Those who are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus or from pandemic hotspots must take COVID tests and get the all-clear before entering the city. Chử Xuân Dũng, vice chairman of the city's People's Committee, said the checkpoint officials would review the COVID-19 prevention work on all vehicles, including checking the COVID test results… Read full this story

Hà Nội sets up 22 checkpoints to stop COVID-19 spread have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.