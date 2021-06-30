Hà Nội’s traditional craft villages adapt to survive pandemic

A worker in Bát Tràng Ceramic Village. — Photo hanoimoi.vn HÀ NỘI —Traditional craft villages in Hà Nội have been pulling out all the stops to survive and indeed thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The villages have adapted their products to suit consumers’ tastes, used innovative technology, diversified product displays and expanded their markets through e-commerce channels. Hà Nội has 1,350 traditional craft villages focusing on traditional crafts like lacquer, mosaic, embroidery, silk weaving, ceramics, bamboo and rattan weaving. Companies, co-operatives and household businesses in the villages provide jobs for more than 739,000 people. According to Hà Thị Vinh, chairwoman of the Hà Nội Association of Handicrafts and Traditional Craft Villages, the city is home to the largest number of craft villages and artisans in the country. Craft villages have helped develop related services such as raw material production, transportation and food service and generated jobs for workers amid urbanisation, Vinh said. In the past five years, the city has helped develop 16 technical demonstration models at enterprises and technological renovation in 60 business establishments. As a result, labour productivity has increased, costs have been cut and pollution reduced. For example, in the ceramic village of Bát Tràng Commune, the coal furnaces have been replaced by gas… Read full this story

