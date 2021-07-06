Hà Nội reports 10 COVID-19 cases, disrupting 10 days without infections

First 100,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses slated to arrive in Việt Nam on Wednesday Four more COVID-19 deaths announced, bringing total to 94 Media and advertising companies overcome adversity amid the pandemic Samaritan, friends cook meals, donate to less fortunate on streets around HCM City Preparations underway for high school graduation exam amid outbreak concerns A checkpoint was set up in Kênh Đào Hamlet in An Mỹ Commune, Mỹ Đức District. The hamlet is home to 618 families with 2,190 people. Photo hanoimoi.com.vn HÀ NỘI – The Centre for Disease Control of Hà Nội on Tuesday morning reported 10 community cases of COVID-19 in the city, including five members of a family in Mỹ Đức District, breaking a 10-day streak without new cases. The husband in the family reportedly works as a freelance driver and went to Hoàng Mai District in the central province of Nghệ An on June 22 with a man from Hà Nam Province who tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 on Monday. His wife reportedly had symptoms of COVID-19 since July 1 while his 18-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter had symptoms since July 2. The other daughter, eight years old, had symptoms since July 3. More than 400 people… Read full this story

