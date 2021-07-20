Hà Nội ready for largest-ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign

People travel on Láng Hạ Street in Hà Nội on July 20. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is preparing to launch the largest-ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign in a bid to reach herd immunity against the pandemic soon. In order to implement the "dual targets" of preventing the pandemic and boosting socio-economic development, the capital city has defined the 5K message and vaccination as well as technology application as the key solutions. So far, the city has made necessary preparations to ensure that the campaign will take place in a successful and safe manner. According to the municipal Department of Health, Hà Nội has about 5.1 million people aged from 18 to 65 that need to be vaccinated. After reviewing necessary equipment for vaccine storage, the city said that it has a capacity of receiving 1.3 million doses of vaccines at the same time. If the supply sources are stable, the city will strive to deliver 200,000 vaccine shots per day. Director of the Department Trần Thị Nhị Hà said 1,200 vaccination facilities would be set up across the city, and 100 emergency teams will be ready to provide post-vaccination emergency aid. People in the targeted groups can register for COVID-19 vaccination in… Read full this story

