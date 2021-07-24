Hà Nội prepared for multiple scenarios in latest COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 infections near 100,000 as new daily record was broken again New checkpoints to ease congestion entering capital city HCM City, southern provinces tighten enforcement of COVID-19 regulations PM: home-grown vaccines must ensure safety, efficacy NA to include COVID-19 fight in first session's resolution Residents in Lò Đúc Street, in Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District, are tested for COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has developed plans to respond to a range of possible scenarios as the number of local COVID-19 infections increases, Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Phong has said. The city’s agencies including health, industry, trade, education, and transportation have actively developed plans at different levels to deal with the pandemic if the situation becomes more complicated, he said at a press conference on Saturday morning. Nguyễn Đình Hưng, director of the city’s Health Department, said Hà Nội recorded an additional 50-60 new COVID-19 cases a day and this number was predicted to increase due to a number of cases being detected in the community through increased screening. There were also a number of infected cases that had been detected with no symptoms. At present, the department has 1,000 beds prepared… Read full this story

