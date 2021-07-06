Hà Nội on alert due to community infection clusters

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported Daily increase of new cases tops 1,000 the second time, 7 more deaths on Tuesday City's largest wholesale market closed after dozens of COVID cases detected Hà Nội reports 10 COVID-19 cases, disrupting 10 days without infections First 100,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses slated to arrive in Việt Nam on Wednesday As new COVID-19 community cases have been reported, Hà Nội authorities have called on people to strictly follow preventive measures and limit going out. VNA/VNS Photo Thế Mạnh HÀ NỘI – Vice-chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Chử Xuân Dũng on Tuesday called on residents in the capital to continue taking COVID-19 prevention and control measures seriously, after 10 community infections were reported in the city, breaking a 10-day caseless streak. Dũng said people should only go out in very necessary situations and submit health declarations after travelling from COVID-19-hit areas. The move was made after ten COVID-19 community cases were reported in the last two days, posing a high risk of increased infections in two areas. One cluster is linked to a security guard employed by SEI Company in Bắc Thăng Long Industrial Park and another is a family of five all confirmed to have COVID-19 in Kênh Đào, An… Read full this story

