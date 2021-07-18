Hà Nội: Non-essential businesses to close, people told to stay home starting tomorrow

A health worker takes a swab from a baby identified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's authorities on Sunday announced more stringent social distancing measures that will take effect Monday to curb a spike in community cases. In the latest dispatch signed by Hà Nội People's Chairman Chu Ngọc Anh, citing huge risks of community transmission and following the lockdown order imposed on the entire southern region to deal with severe coronavirus outbreaks, people in the city are asked to stay at home and only go outside in necessary cases like business trips, working at essential businesses (State agencies, factories, essential shops and service providers), buy food and medicines, or emergencies such as medical issues, fire incidents or natural disasters, etc. Masks are mandatory in public. People must maintain a distance of two metres in public, and must not congregate in groups larger than five outside of hospital, workplaces, or schools. Online shopping is also encouraged. Non-essential services and businesses are to be closed starting tomorrow. The businesses and services that are still allowed to operate include: factories, production facilities, transport projects, construction sites, essential… Read full this story

